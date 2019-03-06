Logan Paul Talks Smack About ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Aaron Paul

Logan Paul did not hesitate to fan the flames of his old feud with Aaron Paul, offering a few casual threats for the actor while speaking with TMZ.

Reporters caught up with Paul in Los Angeles over the weekend to talk about his upcoming boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI. He and his younger brother have been hyping up the bout for weeks. Paul assured them that he has been training with real professional fighters and that he has a number of celebrities in his corner, though he said the details need to remain a secret for now.

In a reference to Paul’s disastrous suicide forest video at the end of last year, reporters asked whether he would ever get in the ring with Aaron.

“He’s too little,” Paul said quickly. “I’d beat his a—.”

Paul laughed off the thought entirely but the reporters pushed it, asking whether there was any chance that could be his next big fight.

“No, no, no,” Paul said. “No, he literally is too small. I think he’s an internet bully. I think he hopped on the bandwagon with everyone else.”

Though the two share a last name, Paul and Aaron are not related. However, Aaron still took particular aim at Paul back in January when he trivialized a tragedy in Japan.

“Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you!” the Breaking Bad star wrote at the time. “You disgust me. I can’t believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.”

Paul was knocked from the heights of social media stardom when he filmed a video blog in Japan’s infamous suicide forest. There, he and his friends went into a restricted area and discovered the body of a suicide victim. They filmed the body up close.

Paul lost a great deal of standing on YouTube, where much of his advertising and trending status was revoked. He posted a humble follow-up showing himself speaking to victims of suicide and meeting with suicide prevention specialists. Before long, however, he returned to the kind of brash content he was better known for.

If Aaron was bothered by the call-out he made no indication on social media. His Twitter feed is filled with announcements about the upcoming fifth season of Bojack Horseman, as well as the new series he has been cast in called Are You Sleeping.

On Instagram, the actor shared many of the photos from Entertainment Weekly‘s recent Breaking Bad reunion photoshoot.