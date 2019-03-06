Logan Paul Receives Serious Punishment From Multiple Services

It’s been over a week since Logan Paul uploaded his infamous video of a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest, and now the YouTube star is facing a wave of punishment.

A YouTube spokesperson told The Wrap on Wednesday that Paul’s channel has been dropped from Google Preferred, he’s been pulled from the YouTube Red series Foursome and his proposed original series for YouTube Red has been put on hold.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in Season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold.”

Social media first took notice of Paul’s video on Jan. 1, which led to him posting a written apology followed by a new video, “So sorry,” in which he lamented his behavior.

“I do this s— every day,” Paul said. “I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.”

Paul pulled the original video a day after it was uploaded, but it had already been viewed six million times. YouTube released a statement on Jan. 9 addressing the situation.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video,” YouTube said in the statement. “YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner. If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated. We partner with safety groups such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to provide educational resources that are incorporated in our YouTube Safety Center.”

Despite his punishment and controversy, Paul still boasts over 15 million subscribers to his YouTube channel as of Jan. 10.