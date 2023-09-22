Lizzo's Spokesman Has Blunt Response to Another Lawsuit Filed Against Singer

Lizzo is facing yet another lawsuit, but the singer's spokesman offered a very blunt response to the legal filing. ET Canada reports that Asha Daniels, who worked in the wardrobe department on Lizzo's tour, has filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner. Daniels claims she was expected to work long hours and was subjected to racist and fatphobic comments.

In response to the lawsuit, Lizzo's spokesman, Stefan Friedman, made it clear that the singer is focusing on other things right now. "As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honour by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo," he said. Friedman then added, "We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None."

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The new lawsuit comes after Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was accused of sexual harassment and "creating a hostile work environment" back in August. The initial allegations came from a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court by three dancers who previously worked with Lizzo. The suit also outlines allegations against her production company — Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. — and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

In addition to the sexual harassment claims, the suit contains other allegations as well, such as religious and racial harassment. There are also accusations of false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage. "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly," reads a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly by Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, "while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

The lawsuit also claims that the dancers were treated differently from the rest of the tour crew, and that Quigley "took every opportunity to proselytize" about her personal religious beliefs "to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations." Eventually, two of the three dancers in the suit were dismissed from the tour, and Lizzo allegedly told the rest of the cast that she had "eyes and ears everywhere," which seems to reference a recording that Davis made of one of the meetings. The dancers are seeking "damages that cover emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney's fees." Lizzo has denied the allegations.