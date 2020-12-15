Lizzo Defends Herself From Backlash After 10-Day Juice Cleanse

✖

Lizzo is defending herself after people accused the "Juice" singer of promoting "diet culture" for sharing updates on her 10-day juice detox on TikTok Sunday. The musician, who has been a vocal advocate for body positivity and acceptance over the years quickly shut down accusations that her cleanse had anything to do with body shaming, saying in an Instagram Story that "every big girl should do whatever the f— they want" with their bodies.

The Grammy-winner began by explaining she would usually feel "afraid and ashamed" to share her detox experience "because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case."

“My sleep has improved (and), my hydration, my mental stability, my skin”. “Every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want to with THEIR bodies.” - Lizzo Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen! #lizzo pic.twitter.com/Ws8WGpfMDp — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020

"In reality, November stressed me the f— out," she continued. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f—ed my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b—, and that’s it."

She concluded that as a "big girl" who wanted to share her smoothie detox with her fans, she encouraged other women to do the same: "Every big girl should do whatever the f— they want with their bodies," she said, prompting a wave of supporters on social media to step up to her defense.

So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying — LaTonya Foster (@GirlGoneBoss) December 15, 2020

The hate for #Lizzo is mad stupid yall should be happy shes trying to be healthy shes aloud to share her path to her version of greatness. The people of the internet are just mad bitter. @lizzo does not need yall approval to so what she want with her body. pic.twitter.com/ddqj32HI59 — 🌻🌻sunchildk🌻🌻 (@sunchildk1) December 15, 2020

not ya'll mad at lizzo bc she wants to make healthier decisions- #lizzo pic.twitter.com/iDD8hpYvlV — ariana (@tylerscokewhore) December 14, 2020

Lizzo made is clear she wasn't taking the criticism too much to heart, however, sharing a video showing off her booty in black underwear Sunday with the caption, "Thanks for reaching out. I’m ok."