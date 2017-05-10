‘Little People, Big World’ Gets Rocked With New Pregnancy

The Little People, Big World family is getting a little bit bigger as Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey revealed they are expecting their first child on Tuesday night’s episode.

The happy announcement was a shock to the family given that Jeremy’s brother Zach recently told them his wife, Tori, was also pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Family patriarch Matt Roloff said: “Wow, I’m going to be a grandpa times two! I’m still reeling from Zach and Tori’s news.”

To catch everyone’s genuine reactions, Jeremy and Audrey strategically placed videos around the house. Amy Roloff wasovercome with joy as she said, “Stop it! Stop it! Oh my gosh! I was dumbfounded. I was so excited.”

Jeremy and Audrey’s family members weren’t the only ones surprised by her pregnancy. The couple explained that they weren’t purposefully trying to have a baby, but the pregnancy was still a happy accident.

Up Next: Rob Dyrdek Speaks Out After Death Of Former ‘Rob & Big’ Co-Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin

“It was definitely a surprise,” Jeremy said. “We weren’t, like, tryin. We thought it wasn’t going to happen just given our circumstances and sure enough it happened like – boom! Immediately. So it was a surpise – a good one. A day of like, ‘Woah!’ and then a day or two of like, ‘Yeah!’”

Jeremy opened up about how excited he is to become a dad around the same time as his brother Zach.

“It’s kind of fun walking through a lot of life’s big moments with Zach,” he said. “We got married within a year, now we’re both having our first kid within four months. We’re twinning through life, really.”

MORE: Kim Kardashian Goes Bra-Free With Questionable Fake Tan Streak

Zach echoed Jeremy’s sentiment by saying: “Jeremy and me – we grew up together, we got married at the same time, got engaged during the same times. We’re kind of in that same cycle.”

During a recent trip to Black Butte, Oregon, Zach and Jeremy had a heart to heart discussion about fatherhood.

“What am I going to say, ‘Oh yeah, I want a dwarf baby? Oh yeah I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied?’” Zach said. “You don’t hope for your kid to have challenges like that. ‘Oh, I can’t wait for the kid to be pointed at or made fun of.’”

He continued by saying: “I’m thinking, ‘Dwarf, blind, tall, small – am I gonna love it because it’s my baby? yes. But I would never wish, ‘Oh I want a dwarf baby.’ If it happens then obviuosly there’s no better family to be a dwarf in than ours. No matter what comes out we’re going to love him the same.”

[H/T TLC]