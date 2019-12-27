‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Shares Throwback Photo of Kids After Christmas With Girlfriend Caryn

Matt Roloff was getting a little nostalgic this holiday season. The Little People, Big World star posed a vintage photograph of his two sons, Jack and Jeremy, over Christmas on Instagram. As noted by InTouch Weekly, the photo went live just after celebrating with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

“Seems like yesterday,” Roloff wrote in the caption. While the photo shows his now-29-year-old sons when they were young enough to both fit in a Radio Flyer wagon, fans were quick to point out the strong family resemblance. Particularly how much young Jeremy bears a resemblance to his 2-year-old daughter, Ember. Others simply mused along with Roloff during his brief trip down memory lane.

“Time goes by so fast one day they will be teenagers and it will seem like they was (sic) babies yesterday,” wrote one fan, while another wholeheartedly suggested Roloff “recreate this shot again with the boys.”

A few days before Christmas kicked into high gear, Chandler ended up addressing some potential hot-button issues after she had posted a photo of the couple alongside Matt’s son Zach, his wife Tori and their two kids Jackson and Lilah. One commenter asked if they were planning on celebrating with Jacob and Molly, to which Chandler replied they were hoping to, and either way “their gifts are ready.”

When someone referred to Chandler as a “great grandma” to Jackson and Lilah, the tension between her boyfriend and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, prompted her to weigh in there as well.

“I am careful not to call myself their actual ‘grandma,’ but I love them just the same,” she replied.

Roloff, meanwhile, had raised a few eyebrows over Thanksgiving when he took a trip to Cabo San Lucas to soak up some “serious warm sunshine,” but without Chandler or any of his kids. Though he may have been without his family, he nonetheless had a holiday greeting in store for everyone important to him.

“I didn’t want the day to slip by without sharing an important story of mine,” Roloff began. “I was reflecting on my life and how thankful I am for my expanding family and all the wonderful amazing people in my life.”