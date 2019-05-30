‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Thinks Ex Matt Roloff Was ‘Much More Than Just a Friend’ With Caryn During Marriage

Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff believes during their marriage to ex, Matt Roloff, he was “much more than just a friend” with his now-girlfriend Caryn Chandler

As reported by In Touch, Roloff sat down with a friend for a Facebook Live discussion back in March, and the reality TV star spoke openly about her thoughts on the situation.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard,” Rollof stated, implying that she thinks this is what happened in her own marriage. “When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi friend, lets go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well.”

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm,” she went on to say, alluding to Chandler. “And I believe — this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

Roloff then explained that she feels like the show incorrectly portrays her as a jilted ex-wife, but she doesn’t see herself that way.

“I think that’s what hurt and unfortunately may have — through an edited show — caused me to be a little bitter, may have come across as me being a little more angry. I’ll be honest,” she said. “I’ll be frank, it was tough.”

Notably, Chandler is said to have quit working on the Roloff family farm last year, and even stated on a past episode of Little People, Big World, “If at any time, Amy asked me to leave, I would give her my blessing.”

Roloff has since moved on as well, as she has been dating, Chris Marek for quite some time now.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.