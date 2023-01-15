Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Speaks out on Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, is paying tribute to the late star with an incredibly touching message. As Us Weekly reported, Garibaldi shared a tribute to Presley via Instagram shortly after her death. Presley died at 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest at her home.

"Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren't easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us," Garibaldi wrote on Instagram. "Regardless, you are my sister and I'm sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can't believe this, I'm lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos." Garibaldi, born in 1987, is the son of Priscilla Presley and her former partner, Marco Antonio Garcia (Marco Garibaldi). Priscilla previously confirmed the news of her daughter's death via a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla's statement read. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie experienced cardiac arrest that morning. Her housekeeper reportedly found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Around that same time, Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, with whom she lived, returned to the house after dropping their kids off at school. He reportedly performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

When the paramedics arrived, they administered at least one epinephrine shot and were able to restore her pulse. Lisa Marie was later transported to a nearby hospital, where she was placed on life support with a temporary pacemaker. She was also put in a medically induced coma. Unfortunately, later on Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie had died. Her daughter, Riley Keough, and her mother, Priscilla, were reportedly by her bedside following her admittance to the hospital. Only two days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globe awards to support the film, Elvis, which chronicled her late father's life story. She was on hand to see Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis Presley, win an award for the film.