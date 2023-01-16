Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Asked for 'Hopes and Prayers' Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's divorce was just finalized last year, and the two were engulfed in a contentious custody battle. There were serious allegations of abuse and substance use, and Lockwood wanted primary custody of their 14-year-old twin daughters. But amid the daughter of Elvis Presley's shocking death, fans wonder what will happen with their custody battle, as it's expected Lockwood will rage on for full custody. But a report from Us Weekly reveals that Lockwood was concerned about his ex amid her cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. "Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children," his attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly while Presley was hospitalized.

The custody of their children was reportedly not at the forefront of his mind at the time. "Michael will be fine as he always is. The most important thing always and now is Lisa Marie gets better and that the children don't suffer as a result of this," Yanny added. "They are beautiful little girls and don't need this in their life."

Sadly, Presley would not survive after she reportedly suffered a second cardiac arrest incident while in a medically induced coma. She was already on life support, and her family previously signed a do not resuscitate clause.

Two days before her death, Presley attended the 2022 Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla. She cheered as the actor who starred as her father took home the award for Best Actor.

"I also want to thank … the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts and your memories [and] your home to me," Austin Butler said during his acceptance speech. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla: I love you forever." Priscilla released a statement noting that she's devastated by her daughter's death.