Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Shares Mr. Rogers Quote Amid Family Drama: ‘Life Is for Service’

Riley Keough just took a moment to share a ray of inspiration onto her Instagram profile.

The 30-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, shared a quote from the late Fred Rogers, known to most as the host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The excerpt is all about helping others, something Rogers dedicated his life to doing through education and inspiration.

“At the center of the Universe is a loving heart that continues to beat and that wants the best for every person,” the Rogers quote reads. “Anything that we can do to help foster the intellect and spirit and emotional growth of our fellow human beings, that is our job. Those of us who have this particular vision must continue against all odds. Life is for service.”

Keough captioned the post with a red heart emoji paired with and emoji of the “live long and prosper” hand sigh from Star Trek.

Keough’s fans loved the small dose of positivity, complimenting Rogers’ words and how they believe Keough lives up to those words.

“He was such a bright light in a world growing darker and darker,” one fan wrote.

“I had the privilege of being your reader for Scorsese’s Vinyl. Your work was wondrous and I’ve been thrilled by everything I’ve seen you do since,” another fan wrote. “You truly are a craftsperson Ms. Keough. Thank you for your continual inspiration!”

Keough seems to be remaining positive despite the fact that some of her family’s rougher aspects have been brought up in headlines as of late. Her mother’s financial issues and past relationship troubles have been stirred up, and there’s even a singer who claims to be the secret grandson of Elvis Presley, who is Keough’s grandfather.

However, fans have enjoyed several recent photos from Lisa Marie that show Keough reuniting with her mother and other siblings as they celebrated Keough’s birthday and other family moment.

