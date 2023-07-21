Lisa Marie Presley's Toxicology Report Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's death as a result of a small bowel obstruction shocked many who expected the worse when she passed suddenly. According to ET Canada, Presley's toxicology report from the Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office in Los Angeles revealed only therapeutic levels of opiates in her system at the time of her death.

According to the autopsy, Presley had Oxycodone and Buprenorphine in her system. Both are prescribed for pain relief and to treat opioid addiction, according to the outlet, with Presley likely getting them to counter the pain she was feeling due to her gastric bypass surgery.

The toxicology report was released shortly after Presley's cause of death of revealed and confirmed. The small bowel obstruction that took her life was said to be a rare side effect of her gastric surgery, an experimental advanced method according to past reports.

"The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery," the autopsy reads. The report also notes that the opioids did not contribute to her passing.

Presley died back in January, shortly after her final public appearances at the 2023 Golden Globes. She was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at her home, dying at 54. A TMZ report that followed her passing alleged she had been taking weight-loss meds and plastic surgery in the months before the Golden Globes.

According to reports at the time, Presley was allegedly freaking out about returning to the public spotlight after years on the fringe and the lock COVID years. There is no note if this played any part in her passing.

With the release of the toxicology report and autopsy, most of the lingering issues surrounding Presley and her death have been wrapped up. An agreement was reached for Presley's estate between her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, and ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was also settled before her passing.

"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla Presley's lawyer Ronson J. Shamoun told the outlet. "They are very excited for the future.