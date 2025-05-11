Paramount+ Adds One of the Best Movies of the 2010s, Which Won 4 Oscars

Since May is Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month, Paramount+ has added a large number of international films to the streamer for the month.

There are plenty of great options, like action-thriller Oldboy or martial arts classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, but the cream of the crop is recent best picture winner Parasite.

The 2019 thriller from Korean director Bong Joon-Ho follows the Kims, a poor and destitute family struggling to make ends meet, when their youngest child gets a job as an English tutor for the extremely wealthy Park family after forging a teaching certificate.

As the film progresses, each member of the Kim family is gradually hired by the Parks through manipulation and unseemly behavior. After they all wedge their way into the rich family’s lives, however, they find out that the situation is a lot more than they bargained for.

Parasite was highly acclaimed upon release in 2019, taking home major prizes in every award ceremony you can think of. It is the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

It also won three additional Oscars—for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film—making director Bong Joon-Ho one of three people in history to win four Oscars on the same night. (The other two are Walt Disney, which he did in 1953 for various cartoon shorts, and Sean Baker, in 2024 for Anora.)

Parasite is streaming on Paramount+ now.