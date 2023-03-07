Lisa Marie Presley Once Helped Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife During 'Dark Moment'

Lisa Marie Presley made a big impact on many people throughout her life, with one being Prince Andrew's ex-wife: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Ferguson recently opened up to ET about her late friend, sharing fond memories and recalling their close relationship. At one point, the former Royal shared about a time when Presley helped her through a "dark moment" in her life.

"When I was really in a dark moment, she sent me an airline ticket and said, 'Come to Hawaii and I'll pick you up from the airport, and I'll drive myself.' I thought, 'OK.' Never in her life has she driven to the airport. Never has she ever driven herself, and so this is a big deal for me," Ferguson shared, later adding, "She just was special. I think probably God wanted her because she's special," Ferguson gushed. "And I think that she's with Ben now and Dad. Singing a few songs with Dad."

"It's an amazing story, I just want to keep telling them and never forgetting," Ferguson added, then revealing how "very difficult" it's been for her to process Presley's death. "It's interesting, 'cause I use the quote the queen told me, which was, 'Grief is the price for love.' But then when I saw her there, my friend, I called her 'Sissy,' it was very difficult to go," Ferguson said, referring to when she memorialized Presley at her Graceland funeral in Memphis, Tennessee, in January.

"I was in L.A. last week, it was very difficult not to pick up the telephone. Grief is like that, isn't it?" Ferguson continued. "It's just another normal you get used to. And everybody has to." Sadly, on Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. Presley was 54 at the time of her death.

In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Presley is survived by her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough, twin 14-year-old daughters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, her mother Priscilla Presley, and half-brother Navarone Anthony Garibaldi.