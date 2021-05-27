Huge Development in Lisa Marie Presley's Divorce From Michael Lockwood Amid Lengthy Court Battle

✖

Nearly five years after Lisa Marie Presley's split from Michael Lockwood, the two are now legally divorced. While this is a major step, the two are still in the midst of a court battle. According to Us Weekly, a judge granted a dissolution of marriage in their case on Wednesday, which will allow the pair to be legally single as their case continues. The ongoing issues they're still trying to work through include child support, financial disclosure, alleged misappropriation of properties, as well as, attorney's fees.

Before the judge allowed them to become legally divorced, Lockwood's lawyer stated that he "has no desire to stay married to this woman," before revealing that he's already ready to marry another woman. "He wants to get on with his life. He's engaged to be married." The 60-year-old's engagement news made headlines in 2018 after he asked Stephanie Hobgood to be his wife.

Presley and Lockwood said "I do" in 2006, and two years later welcomed their twin daughters, Harper and Finley in late 2008. But since their split, the two have had a rather bumpy road. In 2016, Presley went to rehab for a prescription pill addiction, and just one year later in 2017, Harper and Finley were in protective care after "disturbing" photos of children were found on their father's computer. At the time, Presley said she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach" when she found out about the photos; however, Lockwood's lawyers labeled her claims as "highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven."

Following this, their daughters went to stay with their grandmother Pracilla Presley "until all this is sorted out," she wrote on Facebook in February 2017. In July 2020, he filed for full custody of their children out of fear that his ex-wife would relapse following the heartbreaking and tragic death of her son Benjamin Keough, she was "entire heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" over. At the time, Lockwood had monitored visits with his 11-year-old daughters, and later filed for joint legal and physical custody. In the meantime, Presley said she was trying to be as strong and she could for her daughters' sake.

Prior to her marriage to Lockwood, Presley was married to Danny Keough, who she also shares her daughter, Riley, with. They were together from 1988 to 1994, and prior to that the only daughter of Elvis Presley was in relationships with Michael Jackson from 1988 to 1994 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.