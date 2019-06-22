Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Reveals Slew of Snaps From Star Studded Birthday Bash

The Presley family has been the subject of a lot of headlines as of late, but Riley Keough is not sweating it!

Keough, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, revealed photos from her recent celebration. The actress turned 30 on May 29 and marked the occasion with a bar outing of sorts.

As a June 11 post on Riley’s Instagram shows, she stepped out with a batch of friends at a hip spot, complete with a tiki bar and a large portrait of country music legend Willie Nelson.

View this post on Instagram My Birthday 🎂 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jun 11, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

There’s a lot of notable guests featured in the photos, the most notable of which is Jesse Williams, known for portraying Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. He was at the celebration with girlfriend Taylour Paige, best known for her roles in White Boy Rick, HBO’s Ballers and VH1’s Hit the Floor.

Other attendees included singer-songwriter Austin Brown, Dumplin’ actress Georgie Flores, Code Black regular Aris Mendoza, artist Alicia Cargile, graphic designer Simon Dargan, artist Alex Prager, Magic for Humans art director Alexander Christian Stamm, and All Wrong stars Angie Simms and Brittany Seymour, among others.

Riley, herself, can be seen in the gallery’s first slide alongside Gina Gammell, the Riverdale actress’ business partner at production company Felix Culpa. The duo launched the venture in 2017 in an effort to bring “new, compelling” projects to life.

“Gina and I are so excited to launch Felix Culpa with three distinctive, character-driven stories,” Keough told Deadline in 2017. “We are, very simply, lovers of film and literature. Our company is dedicated to developing material that gives a voice to talent and stories that deserve attention and need to be heard.”

Gammell added, “While Riley and I are interested in telling all kinds of human stories, as women filmmakers, we are proud that the first three projects out of the gate for Felix Culpa happen to feature wild, complicated, intelligent female protagonists. We look forward to discovering new, compelling material to bring to the screen.”

Photo Credit: ESBP/Star Max/GC Images