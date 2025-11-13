Lisa Ling Reveals CBS News Just Fired Her

Lisa Ling is out of a job. The famed journalist just revealed she was part of massive layoffs at CBS amid a major overhaul that’s been widely anticipated.

Ling took to Instagram to share the news with her 363,000 followers. She is one of several known CBS correspondents and contributors let go from the network.

“​​So yesterday, I got a call from CBS that I was among the massive layoffs at the network,” Ling said in the video. “Now this didn’t entirely surprise me, because I wasn’t a full-time employee, but rather a contributor, and we’re easy to cut. My heart, though, goes out to all of those who had been working at the network for many, many years.”

“I worked with some wonderful people at CBS, and I was so proud of the multi-part series I was able to do on caregiving, psychedelic healing and the state of spirituality, among so many other segments, things so relevant to so many of us now,” Ling continued. “All of the series had this thread of healing running through them, and I wanted to let you know that I am developing a platform that will go into even greater depth on a whole range of issues related to intergenerational strength and healing. I’ll be announcing it in the coming months.”

Ling joined the network as a contributor in 2023. “I truly, truly hope that you’ll join me in getting stronger here, here and here,” pointing to her bicep, head and heart. “Thank you so much,” she concluded.

Paramount laid off 1,000 employees, including CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson. Debora Patta, Janet Shamlian, Nancy Chen and Nikki Battiste were also laid off. Amid rumors that Gayle King would also be axed, it was confirmed that she’ll be exiting amid her contract running out in May 2026. She previously shot down reports that she was being fired and noted that she refused to comment or negotiate publicly. King may remain with the network but under special projects.