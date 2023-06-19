Lily-Rose Depp and Rapper Girlfriend 070 Shake Pack on the PDA

Lily-Rose Depp and her rapper girlfriend, 070 Shake, were recently spotted packing on the PDA. The actress and her partner were seen embracing one another in New York City, with 070 Shake — real name Danielle Balbuena — photographed sliding her hand down the back of Depp's skirt, according to images published by TMZ. In other pictures, the two were seen walking across a busy street with their arms around one another.

Depp, 24, and Balbuena, 26, have been dating for roughly six months. Back in May, E! News noted that Depp shared a picture of herself kissing Balbuena, with a caption that read "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH." Prior to dating Balbuena, Depp had been in a two-year relationship with Timothée Chalamet, from 2018 to 2020. Notably, Depp — who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — has always been cautious about publicly discussing her romantic life.

During a previous appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she explained, "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was-I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."

The new photos of Depp and Balbuena come amidst Depp's new HBO series, The Idol, in which she stars as Jocelyn, an embattled pop singer searching for purpose in the wake of her mother's death. The series also stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye as Tedros, a club owner and cult leader who discovers that he can manipulate Jocelyn's emotional vulnerability and exploit it for his own benefit, much to the chagrin of Jocelyn's friends and management team. In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, The Idol also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

Tesfaye, Levinson, and Fahim also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, in partnership with A24. All episodes of The Idol are directed by Levinson. The first three episodes of The Idol are currently available to stream on Max, with new episodes airing Sunday nights on HBO.