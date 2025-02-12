Lily Allen Is ‘Spiraling’ and ‘Not in a Good Place’ Amidst David Harbour Relationship Troubles

British pop star Lily Allen has candidly revealed her ongoing mental health struggles amid her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour. During a January episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old singer shared a raw glimpse into her current emotional state. “I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place,” Allen confessed to co-host Miquita Oliver. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling. It’s got out of control. I’ve tried.”

The “Smile” singer detailed recent incidents that highlight her struggles, including having to leave both a Christmas lunch and a theater performance early due to panic attacks. “I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends Carla and Claire and I had to leave at half time,” she revealed. “I can’t concentrate on anything except the pain I’m going through. It’s really hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Allen, who maintains her sobriety after past battles with substance abuse, announced she would be taking a hiatus from her podcast while addressing speculation about her absence. “I’m going away next week for a few weeks, listeners. But I do want to reassure people — because there will be speculation because of the amount of time I’m going to be taking away that I’m going to drug rehab — I’ve not relapsed,” she asserted.

The tension became apparent during the podcast when Allen awkwardly referenced her relationship with Harbour, 49. “I’d been on holiday with my husband, David, in India,” she said, noticeably struggling to get the words out before adding, “And on the way back from there, I came to see you.” Recent reports suggest the couple’s relationship became strained after Allen allegedly discovered Harbour was active on the celebrity dating app Raya – ironically, the same platform where they first connected in 2019 before their 2020 Las Vegas wedding.

Following these developments, Allen reportedly checked into an £8,000 per week trauma center, though she’s recently shown signs of returning to work. On Feb. 6, the singer was spotted in a recording studio with producer Chloe Angelides, potentially signaling her first new music since 2018’s No Shame album.

Throughout this challenging period, Allen has found strength in her relationship with her daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper. “We are a support network for each other and encourage each other to talk about our feelings, but I think the main thing is telling them we’re going to get through it and be fine,” she explained.

She added that having children is “one of the main sources of joy in one’s life,” though she acknowledged that “when things are not going so well and life is tough, as it is for many people for all manner of reasons, having to hold things together is really hard.”

The singer planned to take several weeks away to focus on healing, particularly looking forward to disconnecting from social media. “It all comes back to the phones. They aren’t doing us any good. They certainly aren’t doing me any good at the moment… What I’m very excited about where I’m going over the next few weeks is that I’m not allowed my phone.”