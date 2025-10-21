‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Aladdin’ Star Reveals Engagement

One Tony-nominated actor and Disney star recently revealed his engagement on social media.

In a joint Instagram post, actor Billy Magnussen and photographer Erica Firestone announced that he popped the question during a trip to Sardinia, Italy.

The post shared photos and short clips from Magnussen’s proposal on the beach, where a drone captured the entire thing on video.

“Anywhere, just as long as you’re by my side #fidanzati,” the post read, using the Italian word for engaged couple.

It is not known when the two began dating, but the first mention of Magnussen on Firestone’s Instagram was in October 2024, when she attended the red carpet premiere of his HBO series The Franchise.

Magnussen is a well-known actor for his roles in big-budget franchise fare over the last decade or so, appearing in movies like Into the Woods, Aladdin, Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, the most recent James Bond film No Time To Die, and this year’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

He is also a successful Broadway actor—for his role in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, where he starred opposite Sigourney Weaver, he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor.

His most recent role was in the 2025 romantic fantasy film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which also featured Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.