Lil Yachty Arrested for Allegedly Driving 150 MPH Through Atlanta

Rapper Lil Yachty was arrested and charged for allegedly driving over 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate last week. The "Broccoli" rapper, whose real name is Miles McCollum, was driving a white Ferrari when he was arrested. The arrest happened just a few months after he crashed a red Ferrari while driving in Atlanta, near the same spot where he was pulled over.

McCollum was pulled over on Sept. 21 on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue, reports WSB-TV. He was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and his vehicle was given to a friend. He was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits. McCollum was likely released on bond, as he shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting in a car with bundles of cash. "I'm not in jail," he wrote in the caption.

After he was arrested, McCollum posted a TikTok video in which he confirmed he was taken into police custody, reports The Shade Room. He joked about the arrest and told his fans he hoped the mugshot would not be released. The Shade Room later posted the mugshot to its Instagram page. On Monday, Yachty shared a video of himself saying he "hated" the website and laughed.

In June, McCollum was involved in another driving incident. He crashed a red Ferrari at almost the same spot he was arrested last week. The vehicle hit the left median concrete wall, then spun across seven lanes before hitting the concrete wall on the opposite side. McCollum told police he did not remember anything after he lost control, reports WSB-TV. Witnesses said McCollum was driving at a "high rate of speed" before the accident, which caused traffic back-ups on the interstate. McCollum was not seriously injured in the crash.

Ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards last month, Burger King announced a partnership with Lil Yachty. He appeared with the Burger King mascot before and during the show. After he performed the song "Top Down," McCollum was presented with a Burger Fire Medallion. The team-up involved QR codes that appeared throughout the broadcast. Burker King app users could scan the codes for discounts, notes Campaign.

McCollum earned a Grammy nomination in 2017 for "Broccoli," a collaboration with DRAM. In May, he released his fourth album, Lil Boat 3, which includes the singles "Oprah's Bank Account" and "Split/Whole Time." A few days after his arrest, McCollum tweeted, "I ain’t gone lie, I think Travis Scott might be the only one who had a good 2020."