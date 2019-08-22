Shia LaBeouf Insults Rappers Drake and Lil Yachty During Freestyle Rap

Shia LaBeouf is an actor, a director, and a freestyle rapper – or at least he has been creating some freestyle raps lately. Whether he considers himself a rapper or not, he has certainly insulted a few better known rappers, such as Lil Yachty, and most recently, Drake, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

LaBeouf sent in an audio clip of a bit of his freestyling to 105.1’s Breakfast Club radio show. The host, Charlamagne Tha God played the clip, which started off with LaBeouf explaining that he isn’t a rapper and him apologizing for the quality. What followed was a jab at both Yachty and Drake.

At one point, the actor says that something is “faker than Drake’s Jamaican accent.” Considering Drake recently had a great year in music, winning both a VMA for favorite rap artist and favorite rap album, LaBeouf might not want to add him to the list of rappers he insults.

Both the Transformers actor and Lil Yachty have been fighting back and forth ever since LaBeouf participated in the “Five Finger of Death” challenge with Sirius XM Radio. During the challenge, LaBeouf called out Yachty saying, “Where’d the spitters go? Garbage litter s- they roll / Miss my with that Little Boat.”

Yachty came back at LaBeouf during his own freestlye, calling out the actor for his days back on Disney Channel. He said that he was laughing at LaBeouf’s raps, commenting that the actor wouldn’t say any of the things he raps about if he had ever met Yachty in person.

It seems that LaBeouf took the opportunity to continue the back and forth during his latest rap.