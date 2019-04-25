Lil Xan Questioning If Fiancee Annie Smith Was Ever Pregnant

Lil Xan and his fiancee Annie Smith were accused of faking a pregnancy, and now the rapper says he too is questioning if Smith was ever actually pregnant.

The 22-year-old appeared on the No Jumper podcast and stated that he had nothing to do with fabricating a pregnancy, but rather he fully believed they were real.

“I did not fake a pregnancy,” he said. “I saw two pregnancy tests with the line that said, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘OK, so she’s definitely pregnant.’ But I didn’t watch her pee.”

Lil Xan went on to say that there were many “questionable” factors surround the pregnancy, and that he did research on how easily pregnancy tests could be faked. He said that he found out it was “pretty easy,” which has led him to feel “50/50” on whether or not Smith was actually with child.

“It pisses me off, though, because if I’m right … people are like, ‘Lil Xan faked his pregnancy.’ When I literally was just like with everyone else here, thinking that I had a baby on the way,” he added.

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting a child together, but after a photo of their ultrasound was posted online, Internet users claimed that he had been taken from a Google search.

Lil Xan and Smith claimed that they did not fake the ultrasound photo, and then later Smith announced that she had a miscarriage.

Xan now says that he questioned Smith about the situation, saying, “We’re supposed to be getting some documentation from [hospital] Kaiser Permanente. … But I was like, ‘I need the paperwork of the miscarriage that you had,’ This is another suspicious thing — I was like, ‘Go down to the hospital … and get the paperwork … saying that you had a miscarriage.’ But she came back saying, ‘Oh, I have to do this process and s—.’ “

“It really gets you thinking, you know what I mean? I want to give her the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

At this time, Lil Xan says that he still has feelings for Smith, but that their relationship is currently “in limbo.”