Lil Wayne Reportedly One of Donald Trump's Final Pardons

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to issue as many as 100 commutations and pardons before he leaves office Wednesday, and one of them might go to rapper Lil Wayne. Sources told Fox News this weekend the pardons could come in one big batch on Tuesday, but not be made official until Wednesday morning. Trump has until noon Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

Wayne, whose real name s Dwayne Carter, pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in December 2020. The charge is related to an arrest in December 2019, when he took a loaded handgun on his private jet from California to Florida. Since he is already a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to possess the weapon. Without a pardon, Wayne is set to appear in court on Jan. 28 and faces up to 10 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida also said Wayne was in possession of oxycodone, ecstasy, and cocaine when he was arrested.

In October, Wayne shocked his fans by endorsing Trump before the 2020 presidential election. He shared a photo of himself with Trump taken after a "great meeting" with the president. "Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Wayne wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done." It was later reported that Wayne's girlfriend, model Denise Bidot, broke up with him over his support for Trump.

The president held a meeting on Sunday to set the final list of pardons and commutations before Wednesday, sources told Fox News. Trump is not expected to give preventative pardons to himself or members of his family, sources close to the situation said. There was also a push to get a pardon for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but Trump is not expected to pardon him. In 2010, Assange was charged with violations of the Espionage Act and conspiring to breach government computers.

A pardon for Steve Bannon, a former Trump advisor who worked on the 2016 campaign, is described as "TBD," according to Fox News. Last summer, Bannon was arrested on fraud charges related to the We Build The Wall campaign, which raised millions that were supposedly going to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to start in May.