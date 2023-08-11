Lil Tay's Former Manager Casts Doubt on Hacking Story Behind Death Hoax

Lil Tay's former manager reportedly believes her brother might allegedly be behind the hacking death hoax. In a lengthy statement posted on her verified Instagram Wednesday, her family allegedly confirmed that the 14-year-old rapper and her brother had died. However, RadarOnline.com reported that police in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, where Lil Tay was believed to have lived, confirmed that neither she nor her brother are the subject of active death investigations. After contacting the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the outlet reported that a spokesperson said no one by her name had been entered into the system, leading to serious doubt over her reported death. Lil Tay then released a statement Thursday claiming that her Instagram was hacked. "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she told TMZ.

Lil Tay's announcement isn't being welcomed as an explanation by everyone, such as her former manager, Harry Tsang, who has confirmed to RadarOnline.com that he finds "relief in the fact that she is safe." The outlet quoted him as saying: "However, I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred. My rationale for this perspective is twofold: firstly, the restoration of a compromised account on platforms like Meta/Instagram typically does not necessitate a 24-hour timeframe." Then he speculated that her brother was allegedly behind the elaborate stunt and suggested it was a ruse to get Lil Tay's name back into the news. "Secondly, the actions of Liltay's brother, renowned for his propensity for extreme measures, lead me to hypothesize an alternative motive behind this occurrence," Tsang told RadarOnline.com.

Furthermore, he reportedly didn't doubt that the operation's objective was "rooted in an endeavor to illicitly extract funds from devoted supporters and unwitting bystanders." Lil Tay's ex-manager reportedly told the outlet that if he was right, it was irresponsible on the part of the sister and brother to take part in the act. "Simultaneously, if the underlying motive is indeed to rekindle Liltay's prominence within the public sphere, I contend that such actions demonstrate a certain degree of irresponsibility. It's essential to consider the potential repercussions of employing such tactics, particularly given their potential impact on the perceptions and sentiments of the broader audience," Tsang explained. According to RadarOnline.com, the young rapper had been absent from social media for years, with her brother alleging that this was the result of "her absentee father (Chris Hope)," who he claimed "served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay's money, career and custody."