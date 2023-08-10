Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Says He Can't Confirm or Deny Family's Statement About Her Death

Lil Tay's ex-manager "cannot definitively confirm or dismiss" the legitimacy of the statement issued by the 14-year-old rapper's family announcing her sudden death. Harry Tsang called for "cautious consideration" in a statement to Entertainment Tonight following the shocking Instagram statement the viral star's family released, announcing that Tay, real name Claire Hope, and her brother's deaths were both under investigation.

Tsang said that "given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family." He added, "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved." Tsang's statement comes after Tay's father, Christopher Hope, told Business Insider he couldn't comment on his family's Instagram post and declined to answer if his daughter was still alive.

"I am writing to keep you informed about the evolving situation related to the reported passing of Liltay. I, Harry Tsang, her last-known manager, feel it is important to provide you with the most accurate and timely information possible," Tsang's statement began. "At approximately 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time, Liltay's family released an official statement announcing her passing, as well as the passing of her brother. Subsequent to this announcement, I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation."

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he continued. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed. In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions. Thank you for your understanding and discretion as we navigate through this situation."

Tay's family announced Wednesday that the controversial teenage influencer, whose last public internet post was made in 2018, had died, as had her brother, Jason Tian. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the family's statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement continued. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."