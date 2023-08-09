Lil Tay, Controversial Teen Rapper and Influencer, Dead at 14

Controversial young rapper and influencer Lil Tay has died at the age of 14. Tay's family announced on Instagram Wednesday that the "Money Way" rapper, whose real name was Claire Hope, had died, and that the deaths of her and her brother, Jason Tian, are under investigation still.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the family's statement reads. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement continues. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Tay first stepped into the spotlight in 2018 when the youngster's shocking videos, which featured her driving luxury cars and flashing large amounts of money, went viral. Tay made headlines for her feud with fellow young rapper Danielle Bregoli, known also as Bhad Bhabie, in 2018, before disappearing soon after. The Instagram post announcing Tay's death was the first thing to be shared on her page in those five years.

Tay's final Instagram post came in June 2018, when she posted about the death of rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in an armed robbery at age 20. "X you truly changed me," she wrote alongside a video of the two on FaceTime together. "You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don't have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I'm down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can't believe this, the evil in the world, This isn't good Bye I Love you Bro."