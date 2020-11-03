Lil Pump's Trump Rally Appearance Has Hip-Hop Fans Sounding Off
Rapper Lil Pump recently made an appearance at one of Donald Trump's reelection rallies, and the move has hip-hop fans sounding off. According to Yahoo News, Pump took the stage at a rally that Trump was holding in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday. After the President of the United States introduced him as "Little Pimp," the "Gucci Gang" rapper stepped on stage.
"Hello, everybody," Pump said upon approaching the mic. "How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don't forget that."
Trump calls Lil Pump on stage but mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/CAAAtkvIr7— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020
Pump endorsed Trump in October, after learning of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's proposed tax plan, which would require the wealthiest Americans to pay more in taxes than low-income citizens. Scroll down to see what rap fans on Twitter have to say about Pump taking his Trump support all the way to a political rally.
Didn’t even know Lil Pump’s name. The Trump campaign is starving https://t.co/7ppkX1VvJC— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2020
In an Instagram post, Lil Pump made his support known by sharing a picture of his face photoshopped onto the head of someone shaking Trump's hand. He captions the post, "THE DAY I MET TRUMP."prevnext
No one was listening to lil pump music anymore anyway— neekolul (@neekolul) November 3, 2020
Pump later, in a since-deleted follow-up post, made it clear that Biden's tax plan was the reason for his support of Trump. "F— I look like payin’ an extra 33 in tax for Biden, b— a— n—? F— Sleepy Joe, n—! Trump 2020, b—."prevnext
lil pump is a lil bitch lmfao 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5qbirTrW26— vic🦔 (@Guccivane) November 3, 2020
At least one Twitter user pointed out that Pump has not always been pro-Trump. In 2016, it appears that he tweeted "F— Donald Trump."prevnext
Lil pump is like the hero’s sidekick that no one payed attention to bc no one liked and all the big hero’s treated him like shit so he lashes out and joins the other side to get attention— 🕊🍷HELIOS🍷🕊 (@paixetlove) November 3, 2020
Pump is not the only rapper to show support for Trump. Both 50 Cent and Lil Wayne have as well.prevnext
Meanwhile this is the only way anybody is paying Lil Pump any attention. https://t.co/rBUwYVg4hL— Bulat Sacamano (@SBSOLIDBOY) November 3, 2020
50 Cent has since recanted his support, but initially he too cited Biden's tax plan as the cause. According to CNBC, the plan would raise the federal income tax for the top one percent from 26.8 percent to 39.8 percent.prevnext
However, the data that many have focused on does not take things like deductions and credits into consideration. Additionally, the highest tax rates would come from states like California, New Jersey and New York City, where state and federal tax rates for high-income taxpayers is greater.prevnext
I would be so embarrassed going so hard to get someone’s attention publicly for them to just call me Lil Pimp in front of millions of people. They/We weren’t laughing with you @lilpump they/we’re laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/Ol6l6pVmvm— Bea (@missBeatriiz) November 3, 2020
After speaking to his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, 50 Cent changed his stance on Trump. "F — Donald Trump, I never liked him," he wrote in a social media post.prev