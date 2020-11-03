Lil Pump's Trump Rally Appearance Has Hip-Hop Fans Sounding Off

Rapper Lil Pump recently made an appearance at one of Donald Trump's reelection rallies, and the move has hip-hop fans sounding off. According to Yahoo News, Pump took the stage at a rally that Trump was holding in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday. After the President of the United States introduced him as "Little Pimp," the "Gucci Gang" rapper stepped on stage.

"Hello, everybody," Pump said upon approaching the mic. "How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don't forget that."

Trump calls Lil Pump on stage but mistakenly calls him "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/CAAAtkvIr7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Pump endorsed Trump in October, after learning of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's proposed tax plan, which would require the wealthiest Americans to pay more in taxes than low-income citizens. Scroll down to see what rap fans on Twitter have to say about Pump taking his Trump support all the way to a political rally.