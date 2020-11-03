Donald Trump Mistakenly Calls Rapper Lil Pump 'Lil Pimp' During Final Rally

✖

President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to rapper Lil Pump as "Lil Pimp" during his final campaign rally ahead of Election Day. Speaking to a crowd of supporters at the event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Monday night, the president made the gaffe when inviting the Gucci Gang rapper onstage, lauding him as “one of the big superstars of the world” before eventually realizing and correcting his mistake. He went on to ask the crowd, "Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?"

The rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, did not seem to take issue with the mistake and took the stage wearing a MAGA hat to put his support behind the president and encourage others to do the same. Addressing the crowd, the rapper said that he came "here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country," adding that Trump "brought the troops home" and is "doing the right thing for the country." He told those in attendance, "Do not vote for sleepy Joe — at all," referring to Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

Lil Pump's appearance at the rally came just a week after he endorsed Trump on social media. In an Oct. 25 Instagram post, the rapper shared an image of himself and Trump at their first meeting, writing, "THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020." He later shared a video criticizing Biden's proposed tax plan, stating, "F— I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden… F— sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b—."

In the days since that endorsement, the musician hasn't shied away from voicing his support for the president, even threatening to move to Colombia should Trump lose his bid for re-election. In a post to his Instagram Story, the rapper said, "yo, no cap... If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the fuck out of here," according to Complex. Sporting a Trump 2020 hat, he added, "I'm going to Colombia, f– it."

The rapper again showed his support in a Monday evening Instagram post. Captioned "MAGA 2020," the photo showed the rapper and four others posing in front of a Trump flag. The rapper was also wearing a Trump hat.