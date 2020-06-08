Liam Neeson's Mom Kitty Dead at 94

✖

Liam Neeson's mother, Kitty Neason, has died at the age of 94, Katherine "Kitty" Neeson died in northern Ireland on Saturday, June 6, just one day before the actor's 68th birthday. Kitty’s death was confirmed during a mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was live-streamed on Facebook, during which Parish Priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy asked the congregation to "pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently … and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later," according to PEOPLE.

According to The Irish Times, Kitty passed away at a nursing home in Ballymena. She had been staying at the nursing home amid her recovery from a fall several months ago. It is unclear if the fall in any way contributed to her death. The Daily Mail reports that Kitty will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Ballymena Cemetery, where Liam's dad Barney, who died in 1988, is buried. A "strictly private" funeral service will take place at James Henry's Funeral Parlour at 12.30p.m. Those attending the service are being encouraged to adhere to social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following her death, Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council said he was "very sorry" to learn of Kitty's passing, according to local outlet Ballymena Daily, which first reported the news. He added that he would be "raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute's silence." At this time, Neeson has not released a statement regarding his mother’s passing, though many on social media have paid their respects to Kitty, who was a former school cook at St Louis School in Ballymena.

Awww, lovely Kitty Neeson has passed away. She worked in our school canteen and we all loved hanging out with her as she was lovely and would sneak us food. She refused to move to Hollywood to be with Liam as she’d miss all her friends in the ‘mena. https://t.co/RvRSxupM4i — Eamonn Forde (@Eamonn_Forde) June 7, 2020

Along with Neeson, Kitty is survived by daughters Elizabeth, Bernadette, and Rosaleen, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Neeson's sons Micheál and Daniel, whom he welcomed with Natasha Richardson. Richardson passed away in March 2009 at age 45 of blunt force trauma after falling while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant.