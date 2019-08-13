Liam Hemsworth Steps out for Surfing Session in Midst of Miley Cyrus Breakup

It was reported this weekend that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had separated after less than one year of marriage, and Hemsworth was seen spending time with brother Chris Hemsworth in the wake of the breakup when the two headed out for a surfing session on Tuesday.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Liam was seen emerging from the water wearing a wetsuit and holding a surfboard, with the outlet reporting that he spoke with his brother before loading up the car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Australian actor addressed his split from Cyrus for the first time on Instagram on Monday, posting a serene shot of the sun setting over the water.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Liam was likely referencing a Daily Mail report that claimed he had told the outlet, “You don’t understand what it’s like, I don’t want to talk about it, mate,” when asked about the breakup.

The 29-year-old and Cyrus tied the knot in a small ceremony at their home in Tennessee in December 2018 after having been together for the better part of 10 years. After confirming their relationship in 2010, they initially announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 before tying the knot around eight months before their split was reported.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep confirmed in a statement to ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hours after the breakup was reported, Cyrus was seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has not publicly commented on her separation, but has been posting numerous Instagram photos from her vacation.

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon