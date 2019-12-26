Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Ready to Get Festive After Miley Cyrus Divorce

Liam Hemsworth is ready to get festive, after his divorce from Miley Cyrus was recently reported to be settled and finalized. In a post on Instagram, Hemsworth shared a photo of himself holding a beer and rocking a pair if sunglasses. In the caption on the post, the Hunger Games actor quipped that he was “locked and loaded,” then added, “Bring on the festivities!”

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Cyrus’ lawyer had filed paperwork that implied the pair had come to an agreement in their divorce. The new post marks Hemsworth’s post first since the divorce settlement news was reported.

Back in August, Hemsworth shared an Instagram post that announced his split from Cyrus, saying, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he added.

Hemsworth has received a lot of support from his fans and followers in the wake of his split from Cyrus, with one fan commenting on an Instagram post, “I am so sad and shocked when I found out the news about it. I’m one of your fans in the PH since the last song film. But I know everything happens for a reasons. I will always be a fan of yours. Stay strong and I know you are and Miley. May you both find the missing peace of your life and so am I. Hope I can see you in person. Take care always.”

“Sometimes in marriage these things happend i have been married for 18 years and i tell you it has been hard up and downs but the only thing that got us through is God our Lord Jesus Christ is the only way any marriage can survive and if one is surviving it without Him then it is a hard one. All i want is for you to be blessed with a person that will revive that love in you and also have God in the middle o you two. Have a blessed day,” someone else wrote.