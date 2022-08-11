Liam Hemsworth Heckles Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Birthday Post

By Anna Rumer

Liam Hemsworth couldn't help but poke fun at brother Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the Thor: Love and Thunder star's 39th birthday. The Hunger Games star, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of his big brother with a beard full of snow as Liam kneels by his side.  

"Happy birthday [Chris Hemsworth]. Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you," Liam wrote in the caption. The eldest Hemsworth brother, 41-year-old Luke Hemsworth, also made sure to heckle Chris for his birthday. "Happy birthday [Chris Hemsworth] we've had our fair share of arguments, disputes and disagreements. We've traded a few good whacks, slaps, kicks and headbutts," the Westworld star wrote.

In the photo accompanying his caption, Luke sports a pink shirt featuring his little brother as Thor alongside the line from Avengers: Infinity War, "It's like a pirate had a baby with an angel." Luke continued, "But honestly and simply... I love you bro. You're an exceptional human. There's no other face I love more on my T-shirt's. #wasmymumapirate?"

Chris' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also made sure to wish his fellow Marvel star a happy birthday, sharing a photo of Chris asleep in a chair. "Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, [Chris Hemsworth]," Ruffalo wrote. "Be careful not to wake him. He's got to save his energy."

Chris also got birthday wishes from his close friend, Aaron Grist, who shared photos from their younger years. "Chris I know when you wake each time on August 11th you're not excited to see your family or open presents or even eat a delicious cake. You're excited to see my bday post for you," he wrote. "Which includes some of your favourite photos and memories. You're like the rich and famous uncle i always wished for. Dreams can come true. Hope you have the best bday you're beautiful on the inside, average on the outside. And that's why I love you. [Chris Hemsworth]."

