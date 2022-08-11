Liam Hemsworth Heckles Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Birthday Post

Liam Hemsworth couldn't help but poke fun at brother Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the Thor: Love and Thunder star's 39th birthday. The Hunger Games star, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of his big brother with a beard full of snow as Liam kneels by his side.

"Happy birthday [Chris Hemsworth]. Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you," Liam wrote in the caption. The eldest Hemsworth brother, 41-year-old Luke Hemsworth, also made sure to heckle Chris for his birthday. "Happy birthday [Chris Hemsworth] we've had our fair share of arguments, disputes and disagreements. We've traded a few good whacks, slaps, kicks and headbutts," the Westworld star wrote.

In the photo accompanying his caption, Luke sports a pink shirt featuring his little brother as Thor alongside the line from Avengers: Infinity War, "It's like a pirate had a baby with an angel." Luke continued, "But honestly and simply... I love you bro. You're an exceptional human. There's no other face I love more on my T-shirt's. #wasmymumapirate?"

Chris' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also made sure to wish his fellow Marvel star a happy birthday, sharing a photo of Chris asleep in a chair. "Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, [Chris Hemsworth]," Ruffalo wrote. "Be careful not to wake him. He's got to save his energy."

Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, @chrishemsworth. Be careful not to wake him. He’s got to save his energy. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KZMEDMDv0h — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 11, 2022

Chris also got birthday wishes from his close friend, Aaron Grist, who shared photos from their younger years. "Chris I know when you wake each time on August 11th you're not excited to see your family or open presents or even eat a delicious cake. You're excited to see my bday post for you," he wrote. "Which includes some of your favourite photos and memories. You're like the rich and famous uncle i always wished for. Dreams can come true. Hope you have the best bday you're beautiful on the inside, average on the outside. And that's why I love you. [Chris Hemsworth]."