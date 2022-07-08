Natalie Portman Reveals Sweet Gesture Chris Hemsworth Made Before Filming Their 'Thor' Kissing Scene

Chris Hemsworth made sure to go the extra mile for his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Natalie Portman. In an appearance on the radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Portman and her Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson revealed just how sweet the man behind Mjölnir really is. Asked if the Hollywood leading man had any flaws, neither actress could think of much.

"He does get grumpy sometimes and he does get hangry but he's still sweet," Thompson revealed. "The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan," Portman then revealed, noting that he "eats meat like every half hour." She continued, "That's not something I'm angry about or care about but he was just being thoughtful." Thompson joked in response, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat, he's just like eating bison in the morning."

Portman was also tasked with bulking up for the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, she told The Sunday Times, which she achieved through strength training, sauna sessions and drinking lots of protein shakes, of which she joked, "I don't think I'll ever have one again." She continued, "It's pretty unusual and wonderful to be tasked with getting bigger as a woman."

"Most of the body transformations we're asked to make are to be as small as possible and there's an emotional and sociological correlate to that," Portman continued. "For someone to say, 'Let's see how much strength you can have,' is a completely different psychological space to inhabit. I turned 40 while making the movie and it was an incredible point in my life to say, 'You're going to be the fittest, strongest version of yourself.'"

Hemsworth himself revealed in an interview with Disney that his target weight for Love and Thunder was significantly higher than he had ever had to reach for, requiring a number of different exercises and caloric adjustments to get him to the right physique and hold onto it for four months. Hemsworth called it the "biggest and fittest" he had ever been, admitting that the hardest part was maintaining the bulk for the length of filming.