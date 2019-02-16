Liam Hemsworth Almost Didn’t Land ‘The Last Song’ Role With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth almost didn’t land the movie role that introduced him to his now wife Miley Cyrus.

During a recent interview, the Isn’t It Romantic star opened up about meeting the singer on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song, revealing that he only got to the part after the producers’ first choice fell through.

“That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa. They cast another kid, and it didn’t work out with him,” Hemsworth recalled.

“My agent calls me like, whispering, like, ‘You’ve got to go to Disney right now. It’s not working out with the other guy. You’ve got to go in and read with Miley again.’ I come in and everyone starts clapping like, ‘We should have gone with you first!’” he continued with a laugh. “‘Good, thanks. Great.’”

“I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.” @LiamHemsworth talks to @williegeist about his marriage to @mileycyrus, his new movie, @isntitromantic, and more on #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/Pes3ZcfVHr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2019

According to Entertainment Tonight, the role on the film originally went to Rafi Gavron, who recently played Lady Gaga’s character’s manager in A Star is Born. The Last Song is the beloved film that turned Hemsworth and Cyrus’s romance from onscreen to real life.

“It’s sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I’m here, married,” Hemsworth said during the interview.

“We just try to keep as much of [our relationship] private as we can,” he added. “I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.”

Hemsworth recently revealed that Cyrus decided to change her legal name to “Miley Ray Hemsworth” following their Dec. 23 wedding in Franklin, Tennessee.

“She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during a visit to their ABC morning show. “That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

As he promoted his new film, the actor opened up about the decision to hold a small wedding during the holidays.

“We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” he told the morning show hosts. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”