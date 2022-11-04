Leslie Jordan Channels 'The Big Lebowski' in New Music Video Following His Death

The world is still mourning the shocking death of Leslie Jordan, but the actor-turned-singer just gave his fans one last musical gift. Jordan had recorded and a new song, "Let It Slide," with country stars LOCASH and Blanco Brown. The group also shot a phenomenal Big Lebowski-themed music video, which has now been released, and hopes to offer listeners a chance to "kiss your blues bye-bye."

In a statement shared at the start of the video, Jordan's last living sister Jana "Cricket" Jordan writes, "Leslie brought love and light and countless acts of joy into a sometimes dark world. As Leslie's sister, I wanted to share this song and video not only as a tribute to his life, but as his final gift to all of us. Thank you Leslie for sharing with us the gift of your life and your love." Check out the full "Let It Slide" video below.

Jordan died on Oct. 24, with TMZ reporting that the actor was involved in a car accident. No official cause of death has been announced but, according to TMZ, Jordan is said to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency." This may have caused him to crash his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood. Following his death, it was reported that Jordan had complained he was experiencing shortness of breath. According to TMZ, sources close to Jordan have stated that his health was enough of a concern that he'd scheduled an appointment to meet with a cardiologist. The outlet also noted that, while no cause of death has been announced, some first responders believed that Jordan may have suffered a heart attack.

Authorities released a 911 call made from the scene of Jordan's crash, and the audio reveals some minor details about the tragic incident. According to ET — which obtained the recording — a bystander called for help, telling the 911 operator, "There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building." The caller also explained, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out." The outlet also noted that Jordan was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived.

On Jordan's official Instagram page, the actor's family issued a statement on his passing. In a caption on a smiling photo of Jordan, the family wrote, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world." Jordan was 67 years old at the time of his death.