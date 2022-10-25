Leslie Jordan's Rep Reveals Special Final Project to Be Released Following Death

As friends and fans continue to mourn the death of Leslie Jordan, it seems the beloved actor and comedian has one final gift to give. Following Jordan's sudden death Monday, his representative revealed that a special project Jordan was working on prior to his passing will be released posthumously.

Details of the project were not provided, so it remains unclear just what the project will be. Jordan's rep also did not reveal when the project will be released, simply sharing, "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world." The statement added, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time."

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1955, Jordan "boarded a Greyhound bus bound for LA with $1,200 sewn into his underpants" in 1982, according to a publisher's description of his 2009 book My Trip Down the Pink Carpet. Jordan found work on television in shows like The Fall Guy, Designing Women, and The People Next Door, with his career only growing over the following years. Jordan was bet best known for his roles in Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, and the American Horror Story franchise. He also starred in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, featuring Mayim Bialik. The series, which premiered its third season last month, has paused production following Jordan's death.

At this time, details surrounding Jordan's passing remain unclear. The actor had reportedly been driving in Hollywood Monday morning when his BMW crashed into the side of a building. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time. According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, it is suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency. He was 67.

News of the actor's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, with many of Jordan's fellow celebrities paying tribute to the beloved star, who also became an unlikely social media star during the COVID pandemic. Sean Hayes, who costarred with Jordan on Will & Grace, wrote on social media that his "heart is broken," remembering Jordan as "one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with." Remembering his AHS co-star, Dylan McDermott wrote, "we lost a great one today."