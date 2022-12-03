Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Girlfriend Camila Morrone Facing Lawsuit

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone has not been having the easiest year. In addition to their split, she's had to see photos of the Oscar-winning actor frolicking around with model, Gigi Hadid. Sources alleged he and Morrone were taking a break and potentially would reconcile, but instead, he's been spotted on dates with Hadid. Now, Morrone faces a federal lawsuit to deal with, RadarOnline reports. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, a photographer named Ulices Ramales has filed a lawsuit in California court against Morrone. He alleges he took paparazzi photos of Morrone while she was out and about in New York in 2019. Taking photos as a paparazzi and using them is how he earns his living. But he says that's been jeopardized now that Morrone used the photo on her Instagram without permission.

In the suit, he claims: "[Morrone], without permission or authorization from [Ramales] actively copied, stored, and/or displayed [Ramales's] Photograph on the Account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws." Ramales said he followed protocol to own the rights to the photo and registered the photo with the copyright office. He claims Morrone is benefiting from using his work without him earning money from it. As a result, he is seeking unspecified damages. Morrone has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

DiCaprio and Morrone broke things off in Aug. 2022. They dated for four years before their split. They first went public with their romance in 2018 during a trip to Colorado. In 2019, a source told PEOPLE about the relationship: "It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

Regarding why the split, Entertainment Tonight reported that it was due to their hectic schedules. "Distance played a factor," adding that the romance "ran its course." Luckily, things appeared to be amicable at the time, with the source noting: "There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila]. It just came to a natural conclusion."