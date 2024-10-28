Leonardo DiCaprio Raises Eyebrows After Late Night With Teyana Taylor Amidst Vittoria Ceretti Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor have raised eyebrows. The two are currently filming a project together and were spotted out at a New York City nightclub this weekend just hours after the movie star enjoyed an “intimate” dinner with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

A source tells Page Six exclusively that the actor and Taylor linked up at The Stafford Room in Manhattan with a group of friends for a party she was hosting to celebrate this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She presented Dionne Warwick as one of this year’s inductees at the ceremony. Taylor is playing the singer in a forthcoming biopic.

Ceretti and DiCaprio have been dating since the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, Taylor is single since news broke that she quietly filed for divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert last year. She shares two daughters with The Chi star.

As for DiCaprio and Taylor’s outing, the source says: “They were dancing very closely,” and also sharing “a lot of laughs” together, adding, “They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together.” The Titanic star reportedly hung out in a nearby area, and his friend Tobey Maguire was also seen joining him and Taylor at one point. Taylor seemed “very protective” of DiCaprio, making sure that not too many people were approaching or bothering the A-lister as he enjoyed a night out.

The source doesn’t believe Taylor or DiCaprio were behaving inappropriately. He and Taylor did not hold hands, kiss, or show any forms of PDA. The two were reportedly at the nightclub until 3 a.m.

A source also says that “Vittoria and Teyana are good friends,” and they were recently “out together the night of the Victoria’s Secret show to celebrate [Ceretti’s] runway debut.” She reportedly doesn’t believe DiCaprio’s relationship with Taylor is anything but platonic.

Taylor and DiCaprio are filming The Battle of Baktan Cross, which also stars Regina Hall, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro. The movie is set for release in 2025.