Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files for Custody of Their 3-Month-Old Baby

Al Pacino's girlfriend has filed for custody of Roman, their infant son. Noor Alfallah has filed for full physical custody of their 3-month-old child and asked that Pacino be allowed to have "reasonable visitation," as confirmed in documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. Specifically, the filing states that Alfallah, 29, has requested that they be granted joint legal custody of their young son, whereby Pacino, 83, would have a say in his education, religion, and medical treatment as well. Alfallah, however, is attempting to gain primary custody of Roman, which essentially means he would live with her. She is also seeking "reasonable right of parenting time to the party without physical custody," which means that Pacino would also spend time with Roman. The filing also included Alfallah's submission of a voluntary declaration of parentage, which she and Pacino both signed six days after Roman was born. The purpose of this document is to acknowledge Pacino's paternity in relation to the child.

The publicist for Pacino and Alfallah, Stan Rosenfield, told ET Wednesday evening that the couple has never split up despite the custody filing. "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," Rosenfeld told ET. "They are together." In response to ET's question about what prompted Alfallah to file for custody of their son, Rosenfeld said, "That is a question for Noor."

They have been linked to one another since last year when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Venice, California, and departing in the same car. On June 6, Alfallah gave birth to Roman at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. As soon as the news broke of Alfallah's pregnancy, in a video obtained by The Daily Mail, the Scarface star spoke out on the matter and told the outlet, "It's very special" when asked about the fact that Alfallah was expecting his fourth child. When asked whether he thought it was exciting to hear the news, the "House of Gucci" actor agreed, saying, "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The Oscar winner has three adult children. He has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Pacino from his former relationship with Jan Tarrant, as well as two 22-year-old twins named Olivia and Anton Pacino from a relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone considers Pacino her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for several years.