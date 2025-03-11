Leni Klum Responds to Critics of Her Lingerie Ads With Mom Heidi Klum

Leni Klum isn’t bothered by the negative comments she’s received for her lingerie-clad photoshoots with mom Heidi Klum.

The 20-year-old daughter of the 51-year-old supermodel opened up in a cover story for Glamour Germany, addressing negative comments about the mother-daughter Intimissimi lingerie collaboration she did with her mom last year.

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it. You simply have no control over it and you can’t focus too much on the negative,” she told the magazine. “That can easily happen, especially if you spend a lot of time on social media. But there are so many more positive reactions.”

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

She joked, “Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don’t really understand many of them. That helps too, of course.”

In October 2024, Heidi and Leni unveiled their photoshoot for the Italian lingerie brand on Instagram, and the comment section was soon filled with critics of the campaign. “Quite strange to do this with your mum,” one person wrote, as another declared, “This is really weird tbh.” A third quipped, “People saying its strange to do this with her mum … It’s even stranger to do this with your daughter.”

Leni also revealed in her Glamour Germany cover story that she’s incredibly close with her family, to the point that she has a matching tattoo with her stepfather, Tom Kaulitz, and his identical twin, Bill Kaulitz.

“My middle name Olumi is an abbreviation of my father’s name, whose full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel,” she said, explaining that while Flavio Briatore is her biological father, it was the “Kiss From a Rose” singer who raised her.

“My only tattoo is a matching tattoo that I did with Tom and Bill on Mama and Tom’s wedding night,” she explained. “One of the guests brought a tattoo machine and Tom, Bill and I tattooed each other’s dots … It was a kind of ‘The Three Musketeers’ moment for us. My family is like an anchor for my life.”