Lena Dunham Weighs in on ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff With ‘Darlene’s Cool Kids’

Lena Dunham was just joking when she said she’d write a Roseanne spinoff show earlier this week after ABC canceled the veteran series.

The Girls creator, writer and actress told TMZ that on a scale of one to 10, the realistic possibility of her doing the spinoff is a “zero.”

“Those kids are amazing, that’s all I’m gonna say,” she said of the young actors on the show.

“I’m busy at the moment, but thank you,” she said, adding later that her tweet was meant as a joke.

“Twitter’s a place for fun jokes,” she said.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old retweeted Mindy Kaling, who wrote that she wanted to “write things for” Roseanne stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman following the news of the show’s cancellation.

Dunham retweeted Kaling, joking that she would “do the [spinoff] of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids.”

I will do the spin off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids https://t.co/5A2129BTl0 — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) May 30, 2018

While Dunham may have just been making a “fun joke,” Kaling’s proposition is not out of the question. Both Metcalf (Jackie Harris) and Goodman (Dan Conner) are reportedly open to a spinoff with co-star Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), so long as the right idea comes along, a source told the Daily Mail this week.

Gilbert has reportedly been dealing with the cast and crew amid the fallout and plans on speaking with writers and producers this week in a meeting that had already been planned prior to the show’s cancellation announcement.

While no spinoff ideas have yet been presented, the group would likely not discuss future plans until after Metcalf finishes her run in Three Tall Women on Broadway.

Fans have been lobbying for a Jackie-centric spinoff by sharing a photo of a fan-made poster touting the tagline, “You watched it for her anyway.” Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pitched an idea for a Goodman-based spinoff Tuesday night.

“Hear me out, just because Roseanne is gone, it doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on! That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone,” Kimmel said.

At that, the show aired a fake trailer for a Roseanne spinoff focused solely on Dan.

ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne after the show’s creator, head writer and star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racially insensitive tweet in the early hours of Tuesday morning comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr has since apologized for her tweet multiple times and also defended herself and her words, at one point blaming the tweet on prescription sleeping pills she took earlier in the evening.