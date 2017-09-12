Lena Dunham Flaunts Booty Tattoo in New Revealing Photo

Lena Dunham swapped her birthday suit for cheeky swimwear in her latest post to show off her curves.

The Girls actress shared two photos of her tattoo-covered body in a bright red two-piece on her Instagram story, showing off a front and back view of her figure.

First, Dunham showed off the sports bra-silhouette top and high-waisted bikini bottoms from the back, writing, “Holy s—t” and tagging Hot Lava clothing brand and its founder, Rachel Finley, on the post.

The 31-year-old then turns around for another snap, striking a pose and adding, “Front view even better? This is the best swimsuit for my curvy bod I’ve found!”

Dunham clearly isn’t shy about her body, as evidenced by the number of times we’ve seen the interesting orange booty tattoo on the actress’ own social media account.

She revealed the tat, which reads “The Odeon” in orange ink, last October and explained to followers that she got it in honor of a restaurant in New York City. “And because I’m a deranged daughter of TriBeCa, the Odeon sign now lives on my a— for life,” she captioned the snap showing off her new ink from every angle.

Aside from sharing glimpses of her tatted booty with fans for fun, Dunham has also shared racy snaps with serious messages about her health, weight and body image.

In June, she posted a fully nude photo from her chests to thighs—with pear emojis covering her breasts and a honey pot shielding her lady parts—to share a message of self-acceptance with her more than 3 million followers.

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could,” she wrote alongside the risqué snap.

She continued by defining what that meant for her body in her current stage of life: “I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

As someone who’s dealt with critics and body shamers, as well as the chronic illness endometriosis, Dunham takes pride in owning the conversation when it comes to her body.

In March, she responded to those obsessed with her frequent weight fluctuations and physical shortcomings with a powerful message on Instagram.

Her candid message read, in part: “I’ve accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity — what goes up must come down and vice versa,” she said “I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I’m proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU.”