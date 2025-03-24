Legendary Radio Host Dies After Being Hit by Car: Brian McKenna Was 61

A former St. Louis radio personality has died after he was struck and killed in an overnight pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

Brian McKenna, a former radio host on KFNS 590 The Fan, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident. He was 61.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Saturday near Hampton Avenue and Nottingham Avenue, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police. McKenna was crossing the road when the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was traveling south on Hampton and struck him. Police were called to the scene at approximately 1:06 a.m., and McKenna was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. An investigation, which is being handled by the Accident Reconstruction Team, is ongoing. Further information isn’t available at this time.

“This morning we received the horrible news of the passing of our friend, Brian McKenna,” JB Bommarito, a close friend, wrote on Facebook. “Brian was an incredible person who brought a smile to your face by simply seeing him walk into the room. His charismatic personality was infectious. His positive attitude, toughness, as well as his sense of humor, during his battles to beat cancer was inspiring to everyone that knew him. Brian had a passion for helping others. Whether it was something he would do, such as his volunteer work or just something he would say.”

McKenna was a former St. Louis sports radio personality who is best remembered for his time on KFNS 590 The Fan, per KSDK. He was also very involved in the St. Louis community, raising thousands for local charities, and was a brand ambassador for the St. Louis Hero Network, a nonprofit marketplace.

“Our hearts are broken,” the organization wrote in a tribute over the weekend. “The family & every person whose life this incredible human touched are in our thoughts. We’ll work to keep his light shining bright in this city. It’s hard to lose your Heroes, and Brian McKenna was just that to so many.”

Paying tribute to McKenna, his friend Joe Mazzola said he was “the most famous ‘unfamous’ person they ever met… I’m so glad my son Julian was introduced to Brian and became friends, and got to know what a giving person Brian was in more ways than anyone could imagine.”