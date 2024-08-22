Legendary Actress Atsuko Tanaka Has Died

Atsuko Tanaka, acclaimed for her iconic roles in anime and video games, passed away on Aug. 20, 2024, at the age of 61. The news of her death was shared by her son, Hikaru Tanaka, via social media and later confirmed by her agency, Mausu Promotion.

Tanaka's passing marks the end of an era in the voice acting industry. Her distinctive voice brought life to numerous beloved characters, from the cybernetic Major Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell to the sultry witch Bayonetta in the eponymous video game series.

Born on Nov. 14, 1962, in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, Tanaka's road to becoming a voice acting legend was not a straightforward one. In a 2022 interview with NicoNico News, she revealed that her passion for acting began at a young age, leading her to join theater and dance clubs during her school years. However, her initial career path took her into the corporate world, where she worked as an office employee for six years after completing her university education.

Despite her day job, Tanaka's love for performance never waned. She continued to participate in theater productions on the side, which eventually led her to the Tokyo Announce Gakuin Performing Arts College. Inspired by Yukiko Nikaido, the original voice of Lupin III's Fujiko Mine, Tanaka applied to the same agency. Her talent was recognized, and she was accepted into the agency's training school, marking the beginning of her illustrious career in voice acting.

Tanaka's debut came with the Japanese dub of the film Unlawful Entry, where she voiced Karen Carr. From there, her career soared to great heights, with roles in numerous popular anime and games. Her portfolio includes Coffee in Cowboy Bebop, Margot Langer in Monster, Kaoru in Lupin III: Angel Tactics, Yuri Nikaido in The World God Only Knows, Caster in the Fate/stay night franchise, and most recently, Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. In the gaming world, Tanaka lent her voice to iconic characters such as Chun-Li in various Street Fighter games and Reina in Yakuza Kiwami.

The news of Tanaka's passing was met with an outpouring of grief and gratitude from fans and industry professionals alike. Her son, Hikaru, who followed in his mother's footsteps to become a voice actor, shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), via Anime Corner:

"On August 20, 2024, my mother, the voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, peacefully passed away. To all the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka, to everyone in the industry who worked with her during her lifetime, I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of her. It is with great regret that I must inform you of this parent-child relationship in such a manner."

Hikaru's message revealed that his mother had been battling an undisclosed illness for over a year. He described her fight as "serious, dignified and a tiny bit playful," reflecting the spirit that made Tanaka so beloved in her profession.

"As per her wishes, I will not disclose the specific illness, but she bravely fought it for over a year with grace, humor, and strength. I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka," Hikaru wrote. "I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother."

Hikaru's message continued with a sincere request to fans: "Please do not forget that Atsuko Tanaka poured her heart and soul into the characters she loved and brought to life. And Atsuko Tanaka, the voice actress, herself." He concluded his tribute by saying, "With love and respect for the woman and voice actress that was my mother, I sign this message with love."