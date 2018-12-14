LeAnn Rimes Shares Her Christmas Traditions

LeAnn Rimes has become a Christmas staple in some homes thanks to her holiday album, tours and now starring role in a new Hallmark film, and naturally, the holiday is one the singer also enjoys celebrating herself.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Rimes shared a few of the Christmas traditions she shares with husband Eddie Cibrian, revealing that the two prefer to keep their holiday fairly low-key.

“My husband and I are both only children, so it’s small, really small family,” she said. “So it’s just our parents, and they have us and the kids. His family is Cuban, so his mom does a big Cuban feast on Christmas Eve, so we go with them, eat, and then we stay here at the house. Just super chill. Most of the time I just try to stay in my pajamas for as long as I can. I try not to get too dressed up although I end up doing it.”

“I’m one of those that loves to get up early, and I usually am the one that’s waking them up, so like, ‘Let’s do some presents.’ I haven’t lost that piece yet, definitely on Christmas morning I turn into this 10-year-old.”

This year, Rimes started celebrating Christmas early with the release of the new Hallmark film, It’s Christmas, Eve, with the singer also serving as an executive producer on the movie.

“It was awesome,” she said of the creative process behind the film. “I think that as a musician, I truly enjoy creating something from nothing, as a songwriter, as a creator. It really came together so seamlessly and perfectly.”

The 36-year-old is also currently traveling on her You and Me and Christmas Tour, which will see her perform classic Christmas music as well as the songs she wrote for Its’ Christmas, Eve. This is Rimes’ sixth Christmas tour, and the star shared that it’s just as fun every time.

“It is just as exciting every year,” she said. “Especially this year, I think because of the film, there’s another added layer to the whole experience for people who’ve seen the movie and how they connect to the music.

“It’s the time of year people are just so much more open and coming in with such a joyful heart,” she explained. “Hopefully, we just add to that. Another experience that they walk out feeling uplifted and loving and with a heart wide open. I think that’s always my goal, but even more so this year than ever. When you add Christmas music onto it, the message is behind it and it’s been a lovely and heartfelt movement.”

