Leah Remini Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Is a Scientologist

Leah Remini is known to be an outspoken former member of the Church of Scientology. So it comes as no surprise when she reveals secrets of the religion.

The Kevin Can Wait star recently claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith is a devoted Scientologist.

During her interview with The Daily Beast, Remini says she is positive Smith is a member of the church.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Remini also spoke about her tell-all memoir Troublemaker, in which she admits to seeing Smith at a party held at Tom Cruise’s home.

The former King Of Queens star has dedicated herself to exposing the dark issues within the religion on her Emmy-winning documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E.

Smith has not commented on the rumors.

