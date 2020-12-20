Leah Remini Calls Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Outburst a 'Publicity Stunt'

✖

While some in Hollywood praised Tom Cruise for a recording of the actor yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaching COVID-19 protocols, Leah Remini believes it was all a publicity stunt. Remini, one of the most vocal critics of the Church of Scientology since leaving it, compared Cruise's outburst to the behavior of Scientology leader David Miscavige. In his profanity-laced tirade, Cruise claimed the M:I production was a "gold standard" for Hollywood production during the pandemic and he did not want to see anyone else violating strict health guidelines.

In a letter Remini shared with The Underground Bunker, a blog covering Scientology, the former King of Queens actress said the recording revealed Cruise's "true personality" and called him an "abusive" person. "I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends," Remini wrote. "This is the real Tom. This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies."

Cruise does not care about his crew's families, according to Remini, and said the recording was "all for publicity." She believed Cruise's rant may have been written for him and believes he had a Scientology assistant record and release it. "This is not just a rant of another asshole actor," Remini wrote. "Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes. Tom believes in the destruction of family if a member decides to leave Scientology."

Remini pointed out that all Hollywood productions are following strict coronavirus guidelines. "Anyone who is working knows this. Tom Cruise is not dictating how films are being made, even if he seems to think so," she wrote. The "psychotic" rant "only proves what many who know Tom or have worked for Tom knows," Remini wrote. "He is an abusive dictator just as he was taught by his guru David Miscavige."

Earlier this week, The Sun published the recording of Cruise berating the M:I crew after he reportedly saw two crew members standing close together by a monitor. "I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever," Cruise yelled. "We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone."

The Church of Scientology slammed Remini's comments in a statement to The Wrap. The Church has "has done more than any other religious institution in promoting COVID-19 prevention actions – throughout the U.S. and worldwide," the statement read. "Long before 'stay at home' directives, the Church took aggressive actions to prevent the spread of the virus. The Church’s leader acted well ahead of the curve. Remini is an unreliable source who attacks Scientology for publicity and money – as she herself has admitted."