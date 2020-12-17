Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Outburst Reportedly Prompts 5 Crew Members to Leave Production

Tom Cruise is not playing around! The actor went off on crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 after he noticed a few workers weren't following the proper COVID-19 safety protocols. After threatening people that if they didn't follow the rules they would be fired, a few decided to walk away anyways.

According to The Sun, at least five crew members have walked away from their gigs, ticked-off at Cruise for his rant. The leaked audio was from the London set where Cruise was heard screaming at those on set for breaking safety protocols. He reportedly went off on 50 staff members at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden after "spotting two crew [members] standing within two meters of each other." In the audio he can be heard ranting about "thousands" of jobs that the film has created and that he doesn't want those threatened because people refuse to follow guidelines.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. ... I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies," he said during the beginning of where the audio started. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers."

He continued, "If I see you do it again, you're f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f—ing do it again. That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you're out! We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f—ing gone."

Cruise wrapped up with, "Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be responsible and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it." While some felt Cruise was overreacting or didn't need to be as harsh, fellow A-lister George Clooney didn't think Cruise overreacted at all, but did mention he may have handled the situation differently if that were him. In fact, he thinks people not following guidelines is "a problem" and knows a few people who almost had their sets shut down due to the same thing.

"Well, he didn't overreact, because it is a problem," Clooney said. "... You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he's absolutely right about that, and if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. You know, people have to understand that and they have to be responsible. It's just not my style to take everybody to task that way."