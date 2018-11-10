‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Mourns California Wildfire, Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay sent her condolences to California residents, who have been shaken by two tragedies this week, a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks and fatal wildfires.

“California will always be my home — my heart is broken for the lives lost in the recent tragedies, from fires to the latest unconscionable mass shooting,” Hargitay, who was born in Santa Monica and is a UCLA graduate, wrote on Twitter Saturday. “The nation mourns with you. Sending strength and gratitude to the brave first responders and their families.”

Hargitay added the hashtag “California Strong.”

Several California residents thanked Hargitay for her response.

One fan wrote, “Thank [you for your] words. I can’t wrap my head around the events that have happened these last few days in my county. We survived the Thomas Fire last [year] & I have hopes we will survive this one [two]. As you’ve said, ‘There is great strength in vulnerability.’”

Other residents thanked Hargitay for showing more kindness than President Donald Trump, whose response to the fire was to threaten federal funding.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” the president wrote. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Hargitay’s tweet came as the death toll from the current fires has continued to climb. Overnight, officials said nine people have died from the Camp Fire, burning in Northern California. The fire has nearly destroyed all of the town of Paradise, authorities said.

The Camp Fire is only about 5 percent contained and has burned 90,000 acres of land. Thirty-five people have also been reported missing, and about 52,000 evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Woolsey and Hill Fires are raging in Southern California, forcing evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Thousand Oaks, still reeling from the Nov. 7 mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill that left 12 people dead, is in danger.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the Woolsey Fire now covers 70,000 acres of land and is responsible for nine deaths. More than 250,000 Ventura and Los Angeles County residents have been forced to evacuate.

Several celebrities who live in the area have also fled out of safety, including Martin Sheen, Caitlyn Jenner and members of the Kardashian family. The Angora Hills mansion where The Bachelor is filmed was reportedly damaged. Others have offered their assistance to residents, including Rob Lowe’s son.

Hargitay plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, which is now in its 20th season. The series airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Thursdays.

Photo credit: NBC