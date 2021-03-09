'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Catches Heat for International Women's Day Meme

✖

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice-T is catching some heat for sharing a meme on International Women's Day that many are labeling "sexist." In a post on Twitter, Ice shared a picture of a scrapped-up tire hubcap with a "Happy International Women's Day!" banner on it. In a caption of the meme, Ice wrote, "Car guys feel this... lol." While the rapper-turned-actor thought the meme was pretty funny, many of his followers did not, and they are letting him know.

"I would categorize this as a cheap shot towards women by someone who is angry at women," one user tweeted back. "It is especially tasteless in that it attempts to trivialize International Women's Day." Someone else replied, "Ironically the only time I've ever know anyone to mess up a rim this badly was my ex-boyfriend. My car is a classic and would never damage my precious baby vehicle like that. If women are the bad drivers, why is men's insurance so much higher than ours?"

Car guys feel this... lol pic.twitter.com/EXRXRajSVm — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 8, 2021

Ice has even replied to a couple of tweets, hitting back with "Oh s—... Touché," when one woman responded to his tweet by writing, "Meanwhile... men," alongside a picture of Tiger Woods SUV from his recent crash. After another user called the tweet "sexist," Ice replied, "Lol.... Can’t take a Joke? Block me." In one last tweet on the matter, Ice wrote, "Attention! Easily offended people should please UNFOLLOW. Thank you."

Ice-T isn't the only one stirring up controversy on International Women's Day, as Burger King also sparked a major backlash on the social media site. The company's UK branch tweeted out "Women belong in the kitchen." The move was intended to be provocative for the sake of shining a lot on the lack of female chefs, the company explained in later tweets. "If they want to, of course," a follow-up tweet stated. "Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

The company was hit with a lot of angry replies, as many felt that the tweet was unnecessarily sexist. Ultimately, Burger King UK apologized and promised to "do better." It added, "We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships."